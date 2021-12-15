StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Down 85.8% in November

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the November 15th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,088,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SFOR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,075,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,555,402. StrikeForce Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.
About StrikeForce Technologies
