StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Down 85.8% in November

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the November 15th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,088,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SFOR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,075,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,555,402. StrikeForce Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

About StrikeForce Technologies

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc engages in he provision of software development and services. It focuses in a suite of integrated computer network security products using proprietary technology. Its products include PrivacyLok, SafeVchat, ProtectID, GuardedID, and MobileTrust. The company was founded by Mark Joseph Corrao and George Waller in August 2001 and is headquartered in Edison, NJ.

