Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Short Interest Up 233.8% in November

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,489,700 shares, a growth of 233.8% from the November 15th total of 2,243,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,681.1 days.

SIOPF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 436,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,860. Shimao Group has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shimao Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

