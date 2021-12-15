Emerald Advisers LLC Has $51.19 Million Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 789,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,069 shares during the period. MACOM Technology Solutions makes up approximately 1.9% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $51,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTSI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after acquiring an additional 531,797 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,671,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,597,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,611,000 after acquiring an additional 195,644 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 907,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,183,000 after acquiring an additional 169,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 338.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,402,000 after acquiring an additional 161,394 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTSI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.34. 3,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,300. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $79.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $150,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,542,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,897 shares of company stock valued at $19,694,296 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

