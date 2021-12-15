Emerald Advisers LLC Has $22.27 Million Stock Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 664,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $22,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Model N by 17.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,271,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,130,000 after buying an additional 486,929 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,866,000 after acquiring an additional 444,972 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,161,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,090,000 after acquiring an additional 212,174 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Model N by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 118,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 185,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 110,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $176,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,216 shares of company stock worth $823,950. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MODN shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

MODN traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $29.37. The company had a trading volume of 841 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,646. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

