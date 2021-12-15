Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 143,906 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,906 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $16,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,179 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,214,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,453,000 after acquiring an additional 217,717 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 16.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,550,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,575,000 after acquiring an additional 497,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,047,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,296,000 after acquiring an additional 313,463 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WOOF. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, CFO Brian Larose acquired 5,125 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $18.83. 10,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.