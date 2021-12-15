Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 18,136 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,251,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,136 shares during the period. BRP Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.26% of BRP Group worth $41,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in BRP Group during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRP. Raymond James lifted their price target on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $231,731.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jay A. Cohen acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at $110,227. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.98. 4,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,020. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

