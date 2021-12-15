Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,366,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 902,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $166.89. The stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,070. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.10 and its 200 day moving average is $163.49. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $171.73.

