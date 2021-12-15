Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 52,394 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 52,394 shares during the quarter. AtriCure comprises 1.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $33,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 335.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 101,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 78,004 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 22.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after acquiring an additional 819,636 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 184.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AtriCure by 8.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $323,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $47,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,529 shares of company stock valued at $915,630 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,781. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average of $75.56.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

