AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,034.83

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2,034.83 and last traded at $2,032.01, with a volume of 1878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,999.54.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.24.

Get AutoZone alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,831.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,654.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.61 EPS. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 105.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,539 shares of company stock worth $33,163,544 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after buying an additional 444,581 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,344,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,570,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,026,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,475,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.