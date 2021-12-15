Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 18,570 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.96% of Triumph Bancorp worth $24,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter worth $260,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter worth $297,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.89. 1,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,301. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.88 and a 200 day moving average of $95.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.93. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $103.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.66 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $324,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,253 over the last three months. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TBK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

