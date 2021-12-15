SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 607,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,544 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in SkyWater Technology were worth $16,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,966,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SKYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In other news, CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $1,325,852.28.

SKYT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.86. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 93.99% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. Equities analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

