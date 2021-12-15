Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,565 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after buying an additional 360,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 403.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 332,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after buying an additional 266,064 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.83. 27,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,550. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $88.97 and a 52-week high of $111.14.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.