Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,934 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $470.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $456.00 and a 200-day moving average of $434.73. The company has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $481.61.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

