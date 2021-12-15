Consolidated Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,615,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $483,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $467,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,912 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,969,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,477,000 after purchasing an additional 32,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,863,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $127.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

