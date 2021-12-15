Advisors Preferred LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resource Planning Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

