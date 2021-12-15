Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 2,880 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Advisors Preferred LLC lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $637,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 166,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $308,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYD opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $25.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.