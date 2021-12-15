The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $172.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.10%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.