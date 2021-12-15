Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 208 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $195.50 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $188.00 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

