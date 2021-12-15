Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 48.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,222,062 shares of company stock worth $199,777,148. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.