Analysts Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Announce $1.82 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce earnings per share of $1.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. BOK Financial reported earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $9.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

In other BOK Financial news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $114,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $52,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,500 in the last three months. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in BOK Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOKF stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.26. 1,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,742. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.43. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $66.90 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.43%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

