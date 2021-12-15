PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of PHX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.23. 1,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,975. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $67.79 million, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -23.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 41,126 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,434.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 64,726 shares of company stock worth $197,386 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 61,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

