State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of Welltower worth $41,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 8,265.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 149,442 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,207,000 after purchasing an additional 57,506 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 22.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,133,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,292,000 after purchasing an additional 387,214 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 40.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,829,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,164,000 after purchasing an additional 811,101 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

WELL stock opened at $82.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average is $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

