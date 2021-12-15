Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports. Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 42.43% and a negative net margin of 225.58%.

OTCMKTS NTRB traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of -4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. Nutriband has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $32.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutriband from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Nutriband, Inc engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments.

