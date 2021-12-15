Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 18.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.7% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE ZTS opened at $228.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $233.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.24.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.