10,000 Shares in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Bought by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000. Middleby comprises approximately 1.6% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 203.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,165 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.75.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $188.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $123.93 and a 52-week high of $196.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.59 and its 200 day moving average is $178.41.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.