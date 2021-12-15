Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $15.42 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $212.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

