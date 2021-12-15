Hills Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 8.8% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 367,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 18.7% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AFL opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,058 shares of company stock valued at $975,538 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

