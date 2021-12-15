Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 3,572 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 455,678 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 489,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.65 and a beta of 1.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

