Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 3,583 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.06% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 42,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.07.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

