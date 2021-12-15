Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTS. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a C$18.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.00.

Shares of CTS traded down C$0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 200,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,012. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.71. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$3.68 and a one year high of C$13.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 192.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$367.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.4537995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

