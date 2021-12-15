Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 467.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after acquiring an additional 147,564 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $170,850,000 after buying an additional 113,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.29.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.31. 6,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,329. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.40. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $226.09 and a twelve month high of $296.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

