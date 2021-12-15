Short Interest in Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Decreases By 91.6%

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 91.6% from the November 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STBFY traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.27. 60,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,471. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38.

Get Suntory Beverage & Food alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suntory Beverage & Food from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.