RPC Group (OTCMKTS:RPCGF) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of RPC Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RPCGF) traded up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. 2,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.40.

RPC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RPCGF)

RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Packaging and Non-Packaging. The Packaging segment designs plastic packaging for end markets, including the food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare markets; and designs and manufactures other plastic products, such as containers for surface coatings comprising paint pots and vaping accessories.

