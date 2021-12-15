Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Update

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the November 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SNPHY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.29. 244,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,042. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98.

Get Santen Pharmaceutical alerts:

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.