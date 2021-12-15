Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $8.21 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up 2.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,268,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,225 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.08.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $123.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.74. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.55 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.