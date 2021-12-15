WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 273.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 20,694 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,284,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI opened at $149.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.98. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.89 and a twelve month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total transaction of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.75.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.