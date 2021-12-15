Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Trading Up 5%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.21 and last traded at $36.21. Approximately 26,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 576,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COHU shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.71.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,188 shares of company stock worth $398,280. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cohu by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cohu by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cohu by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Cohu by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

