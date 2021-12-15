Kanawha Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Unilever by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Unilever by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 233,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after purchasing an additional 185,426 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Unilever by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,961,000 after purchasing an additional 917,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,448. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.74. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

