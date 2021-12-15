Kanawha Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,753,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,986,000 after buying an additional 617,580 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,615,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,591,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 526.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 192,096 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 720,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 157,903 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.05. 3,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,085. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09.

