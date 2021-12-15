Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 1,341 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in FMC by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in FMC by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $104.27. 7,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,272. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

