Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPRB. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,508. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

