Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,375 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,778 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,882,000 after buying an additional 147,507 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,191,000 after buying an additional 408,928 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after buying an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Five9 by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,995,000 after purchasing an additional 224,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 874,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,322,000 after purchasing an additional 207,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $2,173,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,437.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $620,405.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,460 shares of company stock worth $10,389,322 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,828. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $122.33 and a one year high of $211.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.87.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

