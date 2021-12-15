Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 1.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $67,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in CrowdStrike by 115.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 46.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.04.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,263. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $168.67 and a one year high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.63 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,696 shares of company stock worth $46,540,479. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

