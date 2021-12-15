Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $6.07 Million Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.43.

BioNTech stock traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,480. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.73. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of -1.25.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 39.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

