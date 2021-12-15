RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of RH by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of RH by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on RH. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.73.

Shares of RH traded down $17.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $550.47. 5,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,609. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $631.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $662.25. RH has a twelve month low of $411.88 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.20 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

