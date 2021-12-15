Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,501 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Tempur Sealy International worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 151.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 38,849 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPX. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,868. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

