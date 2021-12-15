Forte Capital LLC ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.27, for a total transaction of $4,131,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $6,454,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,122,870 shares of company stock worth $207,284,894 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $167.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.90. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.45.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.