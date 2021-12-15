Forte Capital LLC ADV Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,508 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in General Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GE stock opened at $92.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.13, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

