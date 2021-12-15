Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 200,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 32,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $214.18 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $190.73 and a one year high of $244.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.91 and its 200 day moving average is $225.16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

