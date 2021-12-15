Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 3.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $38,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 56.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 13.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 13.9% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $402.20 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $419.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

